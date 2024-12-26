Annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of Int’ organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDPs camp in Abuja

IDP Women and Children, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.
Medical personnel Ahmad Aminu Qassim attended to a woman from IDP camp Savaster Vincent and children, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.
