Photo Gallery

Annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of Int’ organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDPs camp in Abuja

by Peter Anayo073

IDP Women and Children, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.

Medical personal Odewole Abdullahi  Adewale attended to a woman of IDP camp Hauwa’u Usman and children, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDPs camp in Abuja yesterday.

Medical personal Ahmad Aminu Qassim attended a woman of IDP camp Savaster Vincent, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.

Medical personnel Ahmad Aminu Qassim attended to a woman from IDP camp Savaster Vincent and children, during the annual Humanitarian service medical outreach of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, at Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.

 

