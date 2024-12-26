34.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Akeredolu: Ondo APC pays tribute on first memorial anniversary

by Peter Anayo037

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has joined the entire nation in commemorating the first anniversary of the passage of its esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, former Governor of Ondo State.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Steve Otaloro said” It is with a profound sense of loss that we reflect on the remarkable life and legacy of a statesman, legal luminary, and visionary leader whose contributions to our great state and the nation at large will forever be etched in our hearts.

“As Governor of Ondo State from 2017 until his untimely passing, Arakunrin Akeredolu demonstrated unwavering commitment to the advancement of our state.

“His administration was marked by transformative policies that prioritized infrastructural development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. Through his innovative initiatives, he laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development, ensuring that the benefits of governance reached the grassroots.

“Akeredolu was not just a political leader; he was a beacon of hope for many. His passion for the welfare of the people was evident in his tireless efforts to improve the living conditions of all Ondo State citizens.

The late Senior Advocate’s dedication to promoting peace and unity among the diverse communities in the state is a testament to his belief in the power of collaboration and inclusivity.

“Beyond his role as a governor, Akeredolu was a distinguished legal practitioner whose contributions to the Nigerian legal system were profound.

“His illustrious career as a lawyer and advocate for justice has left an indelible mark on the legal landscape of our nation. He was a strong proponent of the rule of law and worked diligently to ensure that justice was accessible to all, embodying the principles of fairness and integrity throughout his professional life.

“As we remember Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu today, we honour his legacy and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values he stood for. His vision for a prosperous Ondo State and a just Nigeria continues to inspire us, and we pledge to carry forward the torch of his ideals.

“On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who were touched by his life. May his soul continue to rest in peace, and may his legacy guide us in our pursuit of excellence in governance and justice”.

 

