75th birthday: Tinubu, APC hail Ganduje’s resourceful, courageous leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he celebrated his 75th birthday on December 25.

Tinubu also commended Dr. Ganduje, his staunch political ally and close associate, for his exceptional leadership, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions to the development of Kano State and Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy).

The President also acknowledged Dr Ganduje’s exemplary stewardship as National Chairman, which has led to remarkable electoral victories.

The statement read in part: “He notes that Ganduje and his team’s efforts continue to strengthen and unify the party, driving it toward national development goals.

“Expressing gratitude for Dr. Ganduje’s policy suggestions, unwavering support, and dedication, President Tinubu encourages him to continue his exemplary work with the same passion and commitment. “He highlights Dr. Ganduje’s commitment to promoting constitutional democracy and his years of public service at various levels.

“President Tinubu recalls Dr Ganduje’s dedication to public service, including his early role as one of the pioneer civil servants managing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) affairs and his subsequent work as commissioner in Kano State in the 1990s.

“Dr. Ganduje’s distinguished career in politics and governance began in 1979 with his involvement with the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Following the return to democracy in 1999, he served as deputy governor of Kano State and was later elected as governor in 2015 and 2019.

“As Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023, Dr. Ganduje made significant contributions as both an administrator and politician, leaving a lasting positive impact on the state.

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and party stalwarts on this momentous occasion to celebrate the resourceful, tireless, and courageous leadership of APC’s National Chairman.

“On this milestone, President Tinubu extends his best wishes to Dr Ganduje and prays for his continued good health, happiness, and success in all future endeavours. He is confident that Dr. Ganduje will continue to contribute successfully to the progress of the party and the nation”.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warmly celebrated the 75th birthday of its National Chairman, Dr. Ganduje, CON, on Wednesday with praises and thanksgiving for the purposeful, progressive and transformative leadership qualities of the politician.

The party marked the auspicious occasion of the anniversary, which fell on Christmas Day with a statement describing Dr. Ganduje as an astute leader, a philanthropist and a savvy politician, who continues to distinguish himself in public offices.

In the statement, which was signed by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, the APC said: “we celebrate an astute leader, an administrator, a scholar, philanthropist, and a savvy politician who continues to distinguish himself in the many public offices he has been privileged to serve.

“Dr Ganduje’s purposeful, progressive and transformative leadership has guided our great Party to achieving spectacular successive electoral victories and consolidating our position as Africa’s largest and preeminent political party.

“Dr Ganduje’s consultative and inclusive approach has fostered a culture of unity and cooperation in our great Party and positioned it to effectively support the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“On his focused watch, our great Party has achieved laudable feats, including the planned digitization of the Party’s membership register, the establishment of a Progressive Institute and policy think tank, and enhanced synergy between the Party and the government in delivering electoral promises to Nigerians.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), leaders, members and supporters of our great Party, we rejoice with a great achiever on this special occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary. We pray the Almighty Allah, in His mercies, to grant our National Chairman long life, wisdom and good health as he continues his service to our great Party and country.”

Meanwhile, Dr.Ganduje has extended warm Christmas greetings to Nigerians, especially Christians urging them to celebrate the joyous occasion with love, peace, and unity, as exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

In a separate statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Dr. Ganduje said the festive season serves as a reminder of the values of love, peace, and unity, as exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“It is a time for reflection, thanksgiving, and fostering bonds of harmony that strengthen our collective resolve to build a prosperous and united nation.”

Dr. Ganduje called on all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or background, to embrace the spirit of togetherness and mutual respect, which are essential for national cohesion.

He further emphasized the need for selflessness, generosity, and care for the less privileged, especially during this season of giving.

Ganduje further enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold economic reforms he has embarked upon which have brought discomfort to many, noting that results of the reforms are already beginning to be seen.

He assured that by next year’s Christmas, the economy would have stabilized and better, noting that the government’s effort in securing the country is yielding results as cases of banditry and kidnapping have significantly reduced.

The former governor of Kano State added that as the nation navigates its developmental challenges, the APC leadership remains committed to promoting policies and programmes that will bring about sustainable growth, security, and improved welfare for all citizens.

The APC national chairman urged all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, stability, and prosperity of the country, as well as for the success of our leaders at all levels of government.

