Version 1.0: December Top Scoops In Nigeria – My Two Cents

BY – EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓ Emefiele Embroiled In Corruption Scandal

First week of December, a shocking revelation erupted, as former central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele was linked to a massive estate with 753 duplexes and apartments in Lokogoma, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized the property, and the news sent shockwaves across the country, with alot of buzz on online and offline.

The EFCC’s investigation alleged that Emefiele and his associates acquired the properties with proceeds from forex kickbacks. The estate which covers 150,462.86 square meters, was abandoned after Emefiele’s arrest in June 2023.

On Tuesday, 3rd December, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), secured final forfeiture of the duplexes in Abuja, but stated that no individual or organisation accepted ownership of the properties.

Though in the court papers, they claimed that they discovered the property while investigating the former CBN governor, and the property were not linked directly to him. They revealed that it was the publisher of Sahara-reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, who alleged that property was owned by Emefiele and his associates.

Imagine investing such huge amount in a building, only to leave it vacant and unproductive, it add no value to our economy, if the fund was channeled legally into setting up businesses/companies across different regions, it would have created jobs and give the unemployed a big chance to support themselves.

We take loans from other nations and citizens pay taxes, expecting it to be channeled into development of the nation, instead some individuals misuse these funds. This is not just a loss for the country, but also a betrayal of the trust placed on them as leaders.

This can be linkened to a child stealing from his/her parent’s wallet without permission. He or She most times end up spending the stolen fund on frivolous things (sweet, Chewing gum and toys), while the parent actually budgeted/kept the money aside for something essential, like school fees or other home supplies, which the child will also benefit from.

It is becoming very annoying and disheartening to hear or watch some of our leaders showcase this act of selfishness, and lack of morals in governance.

More than 18 years now, the National Library is still an uncompleted project, due to funding issues, caused by exchange rate, leading to high cost of materials. Visit most of our government owned institution, the properties are dilapidated and lacks maintenance, without considering all this, an individual or some group of people will prefer to splash public funds on irrelevant things that most times won’t bring major contribution to the nations economy.

To really tackle corruption in government, I suggest we need to get serious about the punishment given. If government officials know they will face harsh penalties, like the death penalty, for any engagement in corrupt practices, they will definitely avoid such. No wants to die.

Let’s look at China, for example. Recently, their former deputy central bank governor, Fan Yifei, was sentenced to death for taking bribes worth over $54 million. This kind of punishment in China is a way to curb corruption in their country. When we hold government officials accountable for their actions, corruption will definitely reduce drastically in the country with no stress.

✓ Crackdown On Fack Degrees: FG Sacks Staff

In another news this December, Nigerian government in their quest to revive education and tackle fake qualifications in the civil service. Recently fired some civil servants for holding degrees from private universities that were not accredited in Benin Republic and Togo .

The issue of fake degrees from Benin Republic and Togo came to light after an undercover Nigerian Journalist, Umar Audu, was able to bag a degree from a university in Cotonou within six weeks, though not too surprising, but was a strong affirmation/evidence on the manipulation in educational system in some countries in Africa.

The report by Umar, revealed that it was easy to obtain a degree from these countries without actually attending classes (Both online and physically). Following this, Nigerian government placed ban on degrees from these institutions, and set up a committee to investigate certificate acquisition process.

Recall the former Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, before his removal revealed that over 22,500 Nigerians hold fake degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo. The government has vowed to cancel these certificates and hold those responsible accountable.

The Federal government has already begun implementing the government’s directive by firing some staff members who acquired fake degrees.

This move seems to be a way to clean up the civil service and ensure that only qualified individuals hold government positions/jobs. We expect it be observed across all board without favouritism or consideration of status.

This development brings us to another pressing concern in Nigeria’s education system: the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSC) certificates. Many HND holders due to the dichotomy between HND and BSC, convert their certificates to BSC certificates without attending classes. This is after some might have attended the National Youth Service. It raises important questions about the perceived superiority of one certificate over the other.

If university education is truly of a higher standard, why don’t this individuals attend classes to acquire the knowledge their polytechnic education lacked?.

This issue is caused by the overpopulation of candidates seeking university education, which overlooks the importance of pragmatism.

Recently an X user identified as, Chukwudozie Joshua Known with the user name, ‘Joshuals’ made a post with screenshot evidence showing his UTME results/scores. He was lamenting about how he was being denied admission twice despite getting a high score.

According to him, in 2022 he scored 284 a high score, was denied admission, in 2023 he missed out by not purchasing another Jamb form, hoping he will be admitted.

This year, he took another Jamb and scored 304, surpassing his initial score in 2022, but was still not offered admission into the course of his choice (Medicine and Surgery). A quick glance on the comment section revealed many X users encouraging him not to give up on his dream of becoming a doctor.

Some revealed how they maneuvered their way into some state/federal government Universities. Some claimed they paid N100,000 (hundred thousand naira). Some of the tweets which I retweeted on my X page for your reference.

It will shock you that candidate actually merited to be admitted into his chosen course of study (Medicine and Surgery), but due to his inability to follow up with the admission process with cash, he was swapped with another person who is willing and desperate to get admitted.

I am still trying to figure out why lecturers are given students slots in public universities. This only favour those who can pay them, than those who actually merited the admission process.

This practice promotes nepotism and unfairness. I am sure that this topic might strike many nerves, as many of us may have benefited from or been affected by this act.

Just because something is being done a certain way, doesn’t make it right. What we hope for is a society where we can respectfully checkmate each other without abuse of power and privileges.

When we prioritize certificates over competence, people will go to great lengths to acquire certificates just to fit in. The federal government needs to address the dichotomy between HND and BSC certificates to resolve this issue. By doing so, candidates will be more confident in applying to polytechnics and universities, and we can shift our focus from certificates to the main purpose of education itself.

It is very essential that we recognize the value of the two different educational paths, and work towards creating a more inclusive system, that will make the labour market favourable for the qualified and those very eager to work.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist, who writes in from Lagos.

The piece you just read is a wrap on December’s top news stories in Nigeria. Please watch the space for version 2.0