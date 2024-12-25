PRP inaugurates new exco in Rivers

•Reiterates merger plans with ADC, other parties

EMMANUEL NlLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has inaugurated a 5-man Caretaker Committee, CTC, to pilot the affairs of the party in Rivers State for the next eight months.

Hon. Nature Dumale Kieghe was inaugurated as the Acting State Chairman of PRP, while Barr. Synchro Uchendu was chosen as Secretary of the committee.

Other members include; Anukwu Chinonye Josiah (Organizing Secretary), Nwaigwe Darlington (Youth Leader) and Mary Aghuwah as a Women leader.

The new PRP state executive members were sworn in yesterday in Port Harcourt by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mrs. Juliet Anyata, after announcing the official dissolution of the previous leadership in the state.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Barrister Anyata who described the ceremony as historic, urged the new executive to uphold the principles of the party and always put the party’s interest first.

She tasked them to prepare themselves for the arduous task of reconciling and winning back members who had left the party, as we as rebuilding a very strong party that will win elections in the state.

“I am here representing the national body of our great party in this inauguration of the 5-man Caretaker Committee of the Rivers State chapter of PRP.

“They have been inaugurated, the task here is that they should go out there, do the needful by bringing all party members together, build a party to win elections in the state and ensure that by 2027, they occupy atleast, ninety percent of all elective positions in Rivers State.”

The PRP National Legal Adviser also reaffirmed plans by the party to form alliance with the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and other political parties that their principles align with that of PRP, with aimed of taking over government at the centre and across states in 2027 and addressing Nigeria’s leadership and economic challenges.

“Yes, our party the PRP is open for alliance with other reputable political parties which could lead to a merger. And the discussion has already started with ADC. That is just a starting point, we are open to other parties with the same values and principles with PRP,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PRP in Rivers State, Hon. Nature Dumale Kieghe thanked the national leadership of the party for finding them worthy of piloting the affairs of the party in the state, promising that they will not disappoint the confidence reposed on them.

He promised that his administration would promote unity in the party in Rivers State, and every member is carried along, while more members would be brought in to form a party with a target to takeover Rivers State in come 2027.

He said, “As the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of PRP in Rivers State, I pledge to unite the state and reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

“The doors are also open for new members to come in. Am already receiving calls from different angles, and people are willing to join us. The logo of this party is key, and with this key we are going to unlock every locked-up destiny, door and prosperity against Rivers people and Nigeria at large.

“I have also committed my heart to make sure this party will win elections in Rivers State come 2027. We are very optimistic because there is a lacuna in the state and PRP has come to fill the gap. So we are inviting as many that have the ambition to come onboard because PRP is the political party that can give you a platform where you can be rest assured that your integrity will be protected.

“I and other members of this Committee, are here to serve. And I promise to bring my wealth of experience into PRP and to ensure that this party is built to an enviable height.

“Our party is built on the foundation of victory and so we don’t expect less. PRP is here to redeem Rivers State and Nigeria as a country. And to achieve this, all hands must be on deck, so, I call on all members to join us to achieve this task,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Rivers State, Hon. Solsuema Osaro congratulated the newly sworn-in CTC members of PRP in the state and advised them to always uphold the principles and value of the party, and well as respect the party’s constitution.

He also urged them to always put the party’s interest above personal interest.

Former Chairmen of the party in the state, Hon Roland Opusunji, Hon Fortune Onuigwe were present to witness the event.

