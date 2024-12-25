President Tinubu lauds Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at at Islamic conference  

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the contributions of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for establishing schools, hospitals, mosques and mission centres which have contributed immensely to social-economic development of Nigeria.

The President stated this at the jubilee Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at 70th Jalsa Salana (Islamic Conference), 2024, held in Ilaro, Ogun State Southwest Nigeria.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to President on Livestock Development, Alhaji Idris Ajimobi, the President appreciated the Ahmadiyya Muslim community for pioneering the establishment of the first Muslim primary school, in Nigeria, Taleemul Islam primary school, Elegbata, Lagos Island in 1922. The school was inaugurated by Mr Herry Carr along with Islamic leaders.

This school forms the bedrock of Islamic and western legacy that continues to benefit the educational landscape of today.

This was followed by the establishment of Ahmadiyya secondary schools in Agege, Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State, Ogbagi-Akoko,Ondo State,Onda and Unaisha in Nassarawa State as well as Kano, KJ ano State .

The hospitals and clinics were opened in Apapa and Ojokoro, Lagos State, Agbongbon in Ibadan,Oyo State, Ijebu-Ode and Imosan in Ogun State,Bukuru,Jos Plateau State, New Bussa,Niger State and Kano,Kano State.

“I fully understand and sincerely appreciate the value of faith, discipline and service in shaping individual and sustaining societies, the principles of upholding compassion, mercy and service to humanity are being reflected in your milestones so far. Ahmadiyya has been a mercy to Nigeria through your humanitarian efforts, your contributions towards guiding our brothers and sisters in faith and health and your tireless work in public service.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the contributions of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and globally.

“Your contribution towards peace and unity is a beacon of light in a world often divided by differences, reflecting the impactful 70th celebration of Jalsa salana on Nigerian soil“, the President noted.

The Nigerian leader used the occasion to remind Nigerians for commitment to Nation building, where every citizen, regardless of background, can thrive.

President Tinubu recognized that faith-based organization like Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at community to peace, development and social justice.

“The government is open to community like yours to advance our common goals, whether in the areas of education, healthcare, humanitarian service or youth empowerment, we are determined to continue to collaborate with you, together we can build Nigeria that’s united, prosperous and just for all in offices given.”

In the same vein, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has charged the Ahmadiyya community to continue their prayers to the state and Nigeria at large.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamzat Ganiu, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his ongoing reforms to save Nigeria from collapse.

He urged the citizens to support and key into the “renewed hope agenda” not minding the ongoing hardship occasioned by subsidy removal on petroleum products, adding that the suffering is temporal and will soon become a thing of the past.

Earlier, Amir (National head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Alatoye Azeez, x-rayed the essence of Jalsa salana as yearly human and behavioural reforms hinged on spiritual, moral and physical reformation for the purpose of the community.

Amir identified three major points for the Jalsa salana gathering as a unique avenue for spiritual development, sacrifice, goodness and peaceful coexistence among all religious groups in Nigeria.

This was accentuated with presence of members of the Christian faith and traditional leaders.

“We need to renew and rededicate ourselves for the purposes of the communication and the essence of it is actually laid in the holy Quran by Almighty Allah. Every year, we gather together to pray and Ahmadiyya cannot do evil for too long because we don’t have issues with coexistence. This gathering is also linked to social reformation as well. If you listen to the lectures delivered, you will see that it’s so robust that teaches us about the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, SWT that cuts across every stratum in goodness.

“Let me also admonish the Muslim societies to keep having faith, hope and trust in Almighty Allah as well as prioritizing peaceful coexistence among other religions for the sustenance and maintenance of peace in the country.

The Amir called on Nigerians to continue to support government reforms.

“I equally want to call on Nigerians to exercise patience with Nigeria’s President in his ongoing reforms as there’s a greater and promising future for Nigeria. It is not easy to reform, but the result of the reforms will benefit all and sundry in the nearest future”. Amir added.

The three-day conference drew dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria and they included; Royal fathers, Christian leaders, Muslim leaders, political office holders, academia and Muslim faithful.

The high points of the event were the exhibition of Islamic heroes’ pictorials, the display of Quranic books, and presentation of awards to Ahmadiyya Muslims who have distinguished themselves academically in the last years from various institutions of higher learning at home and abroad.

The event, which was segmented into three major sessions alongside lectures from religious scholars, has its theme; “And We Have Sent Thee (Muhammad) Not But As A Mercy For All People.”

