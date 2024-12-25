26.9 C
Lagos
December 25, 2024
Trending now

Lagos ladies opens FAAN  Tennis Club in  Lagos

Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Oyintiloye’s Christmas Message  

Commemorating the Legacy of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu: A Year of Reflection and…

Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo celebrates  50th years birthday in Lagos

Comfort widows relief , empowerment initiative held in Lagos

Tracking the Barrels: NNPC Ltd’s PMCC Revolutionizes Hydrocarbon Operations and Boosts Production

Version 1.0: December Top Scoops In Nigeria – My Two Cents

PRP inaugurates new exco in Rivers

Christmas: Wike urges residents to rededicate themselves to God’s service

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Oyintiloye’s Christmas Message  

by Bisiriyu Olaoye097

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, and a former lawmaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that 2025 would be a turning point to improve economy for the state and nation at large.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, stated that this in his Christmas Goodwill Message to the Christians in the state.

He urged Christians across the country, especially in Osun State, to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ and emulate his virtues.

While saluting NIgerians for their resilience, perseverance, and patience, Hon. Oyintiloye noted that the 2024 has been very challenging and commends the unflinching support for the Leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who is talking the country through unavoidable reform.

He said strenuous effort was being made by federal and sub-national authorities to address the key challenges around economy and security, which is gradually yielding results.

He implored every Nigerian to display a high level of commitment to the growth of the nation and continues to support with prayer and supplications to God Almighty to make the country great.

For a better society

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts

NSA unveils new strategy to safeguard Nigeria’s key infrastructure

Editor

Onitsha South community elects new exco after 16 years of crises

Peter Anayo

Bayelsa Monarch Hails NDDC Development Projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO