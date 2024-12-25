Oyintiloye’s Christmas Message  

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, and a former lawmaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that 2025 would be a turning point to improve economy for the state and nation at large.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, stated that this in his Christmas Goodwill Message to the Christians in the state.

He urged Christians across the country, especially in Osun State, to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ and emulate his virtues.

While saluting NIgerians for their resilience, perseverance, and patience, Hon. Oyintiloye noted that the 2024 has been very challenging and commends the unflinching support for the Leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who is talking the country through unavoidable reform.

He said strenuous effort was being made by federal and sub-national authorities to address the key challenges around economy and security, which is gradually yielding results.

He implored every Nigerian to display a high level of commitment to the growth of the nation and continues to support with prayer and supplications to God Almighty to make the country great.

