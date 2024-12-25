Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Nigerians across country as they celebrate Christmas, look forward to new year 2025

In a statement marking the Yuletide season, the First Lady expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and patience as efforts towards building a better Nigeria continue.

She noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to positive reforms that will benefit every citizen, most of which are already yielding positive results.

As the year comes to a close, the First Lady appeals to all to hold onto the belief that better days are ahead, continue to love and support one another, foster unity, and embrace the diversity that makes our nation so great.

She wishes all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, filled with love, joy, peace and prosperity.

The statement reads:

“As we celebrate Christmas and look forward to the new year, 2025, I want to take a moment to send my warmest wishes to all Nigerians.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patience as we work towards building a better Nigeria. I want to assure you that under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we are committed to positive reforms that will benefit every Nigerian.”

“Most of which are already yielding positive results.”

“As this year comes to a close, let us hold onto the belief that better days are ahead. Let us continue to love and support one another, foster unity, and embrace the diversity that makes our nation so great.”

