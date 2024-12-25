26.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lagos ladies opens FAAN  Tennis Club in  Lagos

by Peter Anayo059

L-r… Chioma Adindu; Katharina Link; Host of Lagos Ladies Open 3.0 Tenis tournament, Engr Lilian Uzodiagu; Celestina Aleobua; Stella Akyieze and  Nwajiagah Omeruo, during the Lagos Ladies Open 3.0 none Professional Tenis tournament at Federal Airport Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) Tennis Club, Arc. Niger Temlong; Chairman, FAAN Tenis Club.

L-r… Patron Federal Airport Authority of Nigerian(FAAN) Tennis Club, Arc. Niger Temlong; Chairman, FAAN Tennis Club, Comrade Ben Nnabue; Host of Lagos Ladies Open 3.0 Tennis tournament, Engr. Lilian Uzodiagu and Captain FAAN Tenis Club, Mr. Oladele Ige.

 Celestina Aleobua; in action at the tennis club.

Winner at the tennis club with her trophic.

A Lady in Action.

Engr Lilian Uzodiagu; (middle) with others participates in a group picture.

Patron Federal Airport Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) Tennis Club, Arc. Niger Temlong;(3 left) Chairman, FAAN Tennis Club, Comrade Ben Nnabue;(5 left), Captain FAAN Tennis Club, Mr. Oladele Ige. (6 right) with  the player of the Tournament post for a picture, during the LLO, Lagos Ladies Open Faan Tennis Club, Ikeja on 14/12/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

