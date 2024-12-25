Ibadan funfair stampede: Court remands Oriyomi Hazmat, Ooni’s ex-wife, Naomi, others suspect

JOSEPH OKWUWOFU , Ibadan

The Chief Magistrate Court of Ibadan Olabisi Ogunkanmi has remanded Naomi Silekunola, organizer of the event that led to a tragic stampede that led to the death of 35 children, in custody at the Agodi correctional centre.

Also remanded were popular broadcaster and media partner Oriyomi Hamzat, as well as the principal of the school where the event took place.

The case has been adjourned until January 13, as the court deemed it beyond its jurisdiction, but the defendants will remain in custody until the matter is revisited.

According to Counsel to the principal, Waheed Olajide, the court ordered the defendants to be held in custody pending their transfer to a higher court.

He expressed readiness to proceed to a higher court.

