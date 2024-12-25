December 27, 2024
Trending now

2025 ‘ll bring economic stability, says Ganduje

Terrorism: Niger Republic’s allegations against Nigeria baseless, says FG

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 27, 2024

Police recover car of kidnapped Anambra lawmaker

Kwara PDP chieftain, Abdulraheem Adisa is dead

Overheated generator sparks fire, destroys FG’s office in Lagos

Kano: I’ll reduce APC’s votes to 15,000 in 2027 -Kwankwaso

EFCC arrests Delta accountant-general over alleged diversion of N1.3 trn by Ex-…

Shehu Sani raises fresh alarm over alleged presence of French troops in…

Bombing of Sokoto villagers: Outrage as NAF orders probe into accidental killing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Ibadan funfair stampede: Court remands Oriyomi Hazmat, Ooni’s ex-wife, Naomi, others suspect

by Peter Anayo0193

JOSEPH  OKWUWOFU , Ibadan

 

The Chief Magistrate Court of Ibadan Olabisi Ogunkanmi has remanded Naomi Silekunola, organizer of the event that led to a tragic stampede that led to the death of 35 children, in custody at the Agodi correctional centre.

Also remanded were popular broadcaster and media partner Oriyomi Hamzat, as well as the principal of the school where the event took place.

The case has been adjourned until January 13, as the court deemed it beyond its jurisdiction, but the defendants will remain in custody until the matter is revisited.

According to Counsel to the principal, Waheed Olajide, the court ordered the defendants to be held in custody pending their transfer to a higher court.

He expressed readiness to proceed to a higher court.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NYSC hails Kwara govt over action on assaulted Corps member

Editor

Anambra targets N10bn monthly revenue from tax

Editor

SASA debunks attack by members on station, staff

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO