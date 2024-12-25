EndSARS protest, one of my toughest moments as governor — Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the October 2020 EndSARS’ protest period as one of his toughest moments as a leader.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday during a chat with 30 fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, at the State House, Ikeja.

The Academy which was created by Sanwo-Olu was to immortalize the first executive Governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The Academy is aimed at developing young, change-oriented individuals who are passionate about shaping the future of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said, “One of my toughest moments as a leader was during the EndSARS protest. We have been tested as a government, but we must continue to put the needs of Lagosians beyond our struggles as a responsive and responsible government.

”No bad news stays forever. Work hard to create good news and make sure people listen to it,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He advised fellows of the academy to be intentional about developing their leadership skills.

”For you to have been selected out of 16,000 applicants means there is something of value in you.

“Leadership is something we should be deliberate about which was why we created this academy.

“You all are champions of good leadership. Challenge yourselves. The only limitation you have is not dreaming big enough.

”I know your generation may not know who Alhaji Lateef Jakande was,” he said.

The Governor said that Jakande epitomised leadership, noting “That is why we are still talking about him today,” he said.

The Governor told the fellows that it would be important to show courage in the face of adversity. A trait of a good leader is the ability to tolerate and endure, which is why we need you to stay together so you will learn how to tolerate each other and make meaningful friendships.

”You need to be courageous and be solution-oriented, don’t focus on the challenges,” he said.

The Academy’s Executive Secretary, Mrs Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade thanked the Governor for addressing the fellows.

