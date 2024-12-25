35.3 C
Lagos
December 25, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo celebrates  50th years birthday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo090

L-r…Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) with the Celebrant, Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo, during his birthday celebration in Lagos.

L-r… Former Member Rivers State House of Assembly, HonAbinye Blessing Pepple, a guest; Chief and Head of Dan-Jumbo House and to the people of Dan-Jumbo, Chief  Clinton Dan-Jumbo  and Chief Christy Wilcox House of Grand Bonny Kingdom.

Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); (2nd right) poses with the celebrate, Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo,(middle) his wife Mrs blessing and their Children.

L-r … Guest, Osasogie  Ekwem; Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili  and Mrs Ngozi  Egbeinyon.

L-r…Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili; The Celebrant Founder, Gibson Dan-Jumbo Foundation, Dr . Fubara Gibson Dan-Jumbo; HOD, Mathematics, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Israel Abiala; HOD, Geoscience,(UNILAG) Professor Lukumon Adeoti.

L-r …The Celebrant  Founder, Gibson Dan-Jumbo Foundation, Dr . Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo; CEO, Propetrol Limited, Mr Harry Ebohon;  Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II).

Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo;  with his wife Mrs. Blessing and his Children, pose with the winners of the Mathematics annual secondary school competition, organised by the Gibson Dan-Jumbo Foundation.

The  Celebrant, Dr . Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo his wife  Mrs. Blessing with their children, cutting his cake with  Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II)  and others, during  Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo, celebrates his 50th years birthday in Lagos on 20/12/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

