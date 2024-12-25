Comfort widows relief , empowerment initiative held in Lagos

L-r… Chief Medical Officer, Bethesta family Clinic & Dr. Udeme Nwabuko; Founder / President Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment Initiative, Rev (Mrs) Nneoma Amaefula; Mrs. Onyekachi Augustus and Mrs. Roseline Amadasu, during the presentation of food items held in Lagos.

Founder / President Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs) Nneoma Amaefula, presenting food items to the widows.

Dr Udeme Nwabuko; presents food items to the widows.

Founder / President Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.) Nneoma Amaefula, praying for widows who lost their husbands from one year to five years.

Founder / President Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.) Nneoma Amaefula (middle) poses with the widows, during the presentation of food items held in Lagos.

Cross Section of the widows at the event.

Founder / President Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.) Nneoma Amaefula (right) addresses the widows, reaching out to the needy widows with God’s word of Comfort Empowering their minds with teachings to real-life Experiences. Empowering their hands for skill, etc held at Ajegunle Apapa Lagos on 21/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2