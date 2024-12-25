35.3 C
December 25, 2024
Photo Gallery

Comfort widows relief , empowerment initiative held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo043

L-r… Chief Medical Officer, Bethesta family Clinic & Dr. Udeme Nwabuko; Founder / President  Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment Initiative, Rev (Mrs)  Nneoma Amaefula; Mrs. Onyekachi  Augustus and Mrs. Roseline Amadasu, during the presentation of food items held in Lagos.

Founder / President  Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs)  Nneoma Amaefula, presenting food items to the widows.

Dr Udeme Nwabuko; presents food items to the widows.

Founder / President  Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.)  Nneoma Amaefula, praying for widows who lost their husbands from one year to five years.

Founder / President  Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.)  Nneoma Amaefula (middle) poses with the widows, during the presentation of food items held in Lagos.

Cross Section of the widows at the event.

Founder / President  Comfort Widows Relief Empowerment initiative, Rev (Mrs.)  Nneoma Amaefula (right) addresses the widows, reaching out to the needy widows with God’s word of Comfort Empowering their minds with teachings to real-life Experiences. Empowering their hands for skill, etc held at Ajegunle Apapa Lagos on 21/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

