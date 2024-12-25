December 27, 2024
Christmas: Wike urges residents to rededicate themselves to God’s service

FAVOUR  ISHEMBER , Abuja

In a heartfelt message, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on residents to reaffirm their commitment to serving God and upholding His laws.

Wike emphasized the importance of emulating Jesus Christ’s obedience to God’s commandments, particularly by showing love and kindness to those around us.

“I congratulate all residents of the Federal Capital Territory for the grace of celebrating another Christmas,” Wike said.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord who made this possible will ensure that we all celebrate many more Christmas in good health.”

Wike also expressed his condolences to the families of victims affected by recent stampedes in Abuja, praying that God grants them the strength to bear their irreparable loss.

The Minister reiterated the significance of using Christmas as an opportunity to recommit to God’s service and obey His commandments.

He emphasized that Christians, in particular, have a perpetual obligation to uphold God’s laws, as taught by Jesus Christ.

Wike also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that “things will keep getting better” ¹.

 

