Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

by Peter Anayo0107

L-r… Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity  Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola;  Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde  Taiwo; during the  Christmas  Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria on 25/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity … Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola;  Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde  Taiwo; during the  Christmas  Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu.

R-L…Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Bishop, Trinity Church (MCN) Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola;  Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde  Taiwo, after the Christmas Service.

Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity  Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin (right) with other Minister of God, during the  Christmas  Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on 25/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

