L-r… Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola; Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; during the Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria on 25/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity … Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola; Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; during the Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu.

R-L…Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Bishop, Trinity Church (MCN) Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola; Secretary of Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo, after the Christmas Service.

Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin (right) with other Minister of God, during the Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on 25/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2