Bodija explosion: Makinde inaugurates relief disbursement c’ttee

JOSEPH OKWUOFU , Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated the committee on the management/disbursement of Bodija Explosion Relief Fund.

The governor charged the members of the committee to ensure transparency in carrying out their responsibilities to those who were affected by the incident.

Makinde, who inaugurated the 10-man committee on Tuesday, said its job is to oversee the management and disbursement of the relief fund to those who lost properties to the explosion.

Recall that on January 16, 2024, an explosion rocked Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija Ibadan, which was later found to be due to illegal storage of mining devices.

Makinde stressed that the government is providing support to the people affected and not compensation, noting that his administration is interested in doing the right thing for the people of the state.

He added that the road to the Dejo Oyelese Street the scene of the explosion will be fixed while a monument will also be erected around the area.

The governor appreciated the various professional bodies that worked with the state when the incident happened for their support, charging them to incorporate people who would work efficiently with the committee and put the resources where needed.

The committee is made up of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal (chairman); a former deputy governor of Oyo State and Chairman, Dejo Oyelese Vigilante Group, Chief Iyiola Oladokun; Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, Chairman, Bodija Estate Residents Association; Alhaji Gafar Bello, Executive Assistant on Finance, Budget and Planning; Mrs Ojuolape Busari, Secretary, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency.

Others are the nominee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Ibrahim Lawal; nominee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr Oluseye Ojo; nominee of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Ibrahim Bello; nominee of Dejo Oyelese Vigilante Group, Mrs Arinola Olanipekun and the nominee of the Bodija Estate Residents Association, Mr David Afolayan.

In attendance at the inauguration were former deputy governor of Oyo State, Engr Hamid Gbadamosi; wife of former Oyo State governor, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu; Chief of Staff to the governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Commissioners and Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal.

Others were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), Oyo State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke; co-chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Chief Wole Oyelese; and chairman of local government chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, among other dignitaries.

