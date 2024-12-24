Yuletide: Security operatives urge citizens to provide useful information to curb crime

From left: Chief Superintendent of Fire, 3rd AvenueFestac, Mr. Musa Emmanuel; Second-in-Command, Area E Police Command Lagos, Mr. Ibrahim Ningi; Convener President, New Horizons for Peace and Charity Initiative (NHFPC), Mr.Uche Udungwor; Chief Superintendent of Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Amuwo Odofin Division, Mrs. Adesa Adijat Adenike and Lukman and Operation Officer, NHFPC, Mr. Charles Ogbonna, during the World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace and Security in Nigeria in Lagos.

Security agencies have urged Lagos residents to provide information that would aid their operations during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This is as the operatives assured that more officers have been deployed to ensure their security and safety during the season.

The Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Fire Service gave the assurance during a workshop organised by a non-profit organization, New Horizons for Peace and Charity (NHFPC) initiative in Lagos.

Representative of the NSCDC, Adenike Adijat-Adisa, said that at least 3,500 operatives of the corps had been deployed to ensure security at Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Adijat-Adisa, the Amuwo Odofin Divisional Officer of the corps, frowned at non-chalant attitude to public infrastructure by some Lagos residents.

She urged the residents to watch over critical national assets to prevent vandalism.

“Infrastructure such as transformers are there to provide electricity to our communities. That aids productivity and gives comfort to homes.

“Security is everyone business but when people are unconcerned about public infrastructure around them, if such is vandalized, it will negatively impact on the people.

“It is our social obligation to inform operatives of any danger to critical infrastructure to enable them to act in time,” she said.

The officer noted that NSCDC had the power to arrest, detain and prosecute, hence anyone caught in the act of vandalism will be nabbed.

A representative of the police at the event, CSP. Ibrahim Ningi, said that the police were committed to serving Nigerians and would continue to ensure law and order.

Ningi, attached to Area E Command of the police command in Lagos State, emphasised the need for residents to provide useful information to aid police operations.

He said, “those that perpetrate crimes in the society live among the people. They are not spirits, people know them; so, it is pertinent that people assist police with information to nip crimes in the bud.

“To foster adequate security, especially at yuletide, the police have beamed its searchlight on communities.”

He commended NHFPC for organising the workshop, saying that it was in line with the mandate of the inspector-general of police to provide watertight security.

Earlier in his address, the workshop Convener and NHFPC President, Mr. Uche Udungwor, said that the workshop was borne out of the desire to raise citizens’ consciousness on security.

Udungwor said that proactive approach should be deployed to check violence and other vices.

He urged security operatives to mount surveillance at worship centres and other public places such as parks and malls to avoid attacks during the festive period.

“NHFPC is a non-profit organization with a focus on security advancement and rehabilitation of survivors of violent attacks.

“The organization has donated bags of rice, clothes and toiletries to victims of attacks in Kaduna and Plateau states in the last three months,” he said.

