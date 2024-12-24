Christmas message; Let’s pray for Nigeria, leaders to govern us with wisdom –Anglican Bishop

CHINYERE IKEANYI

As Nigerians join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate christmas and new year, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, The Rt Rev Dr Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, has urged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders ‘to govern us with wisdom, integrity and a heart for the people’.

The plea was contained in his Christmas message he personally signed on Tuesday.

He also said; ‘as we reflect on the birth of Christ, let us also remember to extend compassion nd kindness to those around us’, adding that ‘this season is perfect opportunity to reach out to the less fortunate, share in the joys of community, and strengthen the bonds of love that unite us as one body in Christ’.

Stating that Nigerians face myriad of politica, economic and social challenges, he said; ‘as christains, we are called to embody the hope and resilience that Christ demonstrated in His life’.

‘This year has been for us as our Year of full Resoration inspired by the powerful words of Prophet Joel in joel 2; 26-27.

‘’In reflecting on this time, we recgnise the various areas which we have experienced Restoration, even amid the challenges that have confronted our nation, Nigeria in the Year 2024. Let us not only celebrate with our words but back them with tangible acts of kindness.

‘Despite these trials, we have experienced full restoration in mny aspects of our lives-spiritually, emotionally and materially. We have seen families reunited, communed, and individuals uplifted by the Grace of God’, he said.

