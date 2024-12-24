“We are dying prematurely” Nonagerians urge Fed Govt to establish Old People’s Home for them in Imo

For them to have longevity, elders who are mostly nonagenarians, have cried out that they have been abandoned to die and urged the three tiers of government especially the Federal Government to establish Old People’s Homes for the elderly so they can be, well taken care of and have longevity.

Making the call through their spokesperson , Chief Attanasius Ufuka, aged 90, during the burial ceremony of one of them, late Mr. Linus Iheanajumbo Nwachukwu, at Umuokoroafor Umuohii Oboama, Mbaise, Imo state,they disclosed that such homes would go a long way in curtailing their problems.

“The Federal Government, including the youths should not allow us to die untimely. They should take care of the old by establishing old people’s home like it is done overseas because most of us have nobody to take care of us.

“Caring for the old brings happiness, health and good living which results in Longevity. As old people we face numerous challenges, hunger, sickness of different types, especially those without caregivers.

If the government can establish Old People’s homes for the old in Nigeria, it will be beneficial both for the rich and the poor.

He made the call shortly after a Holy Mass conducted at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, that preceded the funeral ceremony in the deceased’s compound, describing late Nwachukwu as a strong man.

“He ensured that there is progress in the community, we are of the same age grade, Oganihu age grade, I thank God he has children who took care of him, he is a peace maker, though hot tempered but easily forgives.

“He took care of his brothers and has not taken any of them to any court, he didn’t have problems and he accepted whenever corrected.

“I advise his children to follow the footprints of their father who lived in peace with his brothers till death, though as creatures, we make mistakes, let them correct the mistakes of their father, maintain the peace he left behind as legacy which is the best legacy one can leave behind” Ufuka advised.

His first son, Mr Okechukwu Nwachukwu, (a.k.a Sebby ), described his Late father, Ajumbo as fondly called by his admirers, as a humble, loving and philanthropist, who loved his family and everybody around him but a no nonsense father.

“He fought Nigeria/Biafra war and succeeded by coming back alive while 95 per cent of those who fought alongside him in the war couldn’t make it. He couldn’t finish his education having stopped at standard six due to lack of sponsor as they thought education then was not viable.

“He then vowed that his children will be educated and consequently had up to seven graduates from different disciplines.

“He was a goldsmith, with 12 apprentices from neighboring communities that graduated without my father collecting any thing from them as it was a humanitarian service to God and man.

He hated laziness and normally told the youths to work hard and earn well, that was his slogan, and made us to be dependent on ourselves and encouraged us to give as there is more joy in giving than receiving.

“My candid advice to my siblings is that we would continue from where our father stopped. We would not deviate from his legacies, he used to tell me not to allow anybody to destroy his efforts of over 50 years to build and I pray that God would give us the grace, perseverance, knowledge, wisdom and divine direction to continue with the legacies he left behind,” he disclosed

Mrs Chioma Odoemena, (Nee Nwachukwu,) his first daughter, described her late father as a man of integrity who opened doors for them through his good works which contributed in no small measure to their achievements.

“A renowned goldsmith who did his work with diligence and sincerity. My greatest role model, my super hero,my mentor, my inspiration, man of wisdom, a disciplinarian, trust worthy, straight forward, brave, courageous, uncompromised and a man of his words”.She cried.

Born 94 years ego, late Mr Linus Ajumbo Nwachukwu was the second child of the family of eight from his mother, who was the fourth and last wife of his late father, Ezeji John Nwachukwu Alioha and wife, Bridget Ononakpukpo Nwachukwu (Nee Ogibe) of Umuokoroafo Umuohii, Oboama, Ezinihitte Mbaise.

The only surviving son of his father, married to Ezinne Roseline Ikonnia Nwachukwu (Nee Obasi) of Ubahi Amumara Ezinihitte Mbaise in 1965. The marriage was blessed with nine children , five males, four females, with 28 grand children, out of his nine children, eight are alive to mourn him, that includes five daughters in law.

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was among those that paid tribute to late Nwachukwu.