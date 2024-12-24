Rite Foods’ Sosa Fruit Drink Brand bags ‘Innovative Soft Drink of the Year’ Award

The Sosa Fruit Drink brand from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, has been recognised as the “Innovative Soft Drink of the Year 2024” by Marketing Space, a brand-focused magazine.

Sosa made its first entry into the market in 2022, and has grown to become a premium fruit drink with five unique flavours; Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Mixed Berries, and Orange-Passion-Mango, available in 35cl and 1-litre packs and setting a new standard for quality and taste. The fruit drink brand has grown to serve as the preferred choice for millions of Nigerians – with a range of options for its esteemed consumers.

Presenting the award, Ayobami Lukman, Publisher of Marketing Space magazine, stated that, “The popular reviews gathered from our surveys made Sosa the overwhelming favourites. The recognition is based on Sosa’s “extreme performance and incalculable impact in the course of the year. And for such a young brand, I believe Sosa will sustain the success trajectory with giant strides as it continues to usurp the dominance from the competition.”

In her remark, Ruth Mark, Assistant Brand Manager, Sosa Fruit Drink Brand of Rite Foods Limited, expressed her appreciation, saying, “We are thrilled that this is an acknowledgment of our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

She added “And we are committed to going the extra mile for all our stakeholders in the new year. This award is dedicated to our team, partners, and consumers for their tireless efforts, dedication, and loyalty. We are proud to make a positive impact because Rite Foods Limited is a proudly Nigerian Company that is truly world class.”

This recognition underscores the brand’s impressive growth trajectory, sterling performance in its competitive segment, outstanding equity rating, and consistently rising profile since its entrant into the fruit drink market segment barely two years ago.

Sosa Fruit Drink won its maiden award as the “Outstanding New Product of the Year – Juice” at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards in 2023.