Rep Adamu Gadgi gifts 51 cows, 5000 bags of rice to constituents in Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Adamu Yusuf Gagdi, has donated 51 cows and 5,000 assorted bags of rice worth N284 million for onward distribution to Christian constituents ahead Christmas celebration.

Gagdi, chairman House Committee on Navy confirmed 51 cows were distributed to various Church leaders and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State Chapter among other well-wisher.

During the distribution excised at his residence in Dengi Monday, the Lawmaker noted that the gesture is part of his annual routine to the Christian faithful just as earlier demonstrated to the Muslim community during the Sallah celebration.

Gagdi called on other lawmakers at the Federal and state level to demonstrate same considering the hard times citizens of the country are battling with to enable the Christian community have something to celebrate the yuletide season with.

He urged Nigerians to continue praying for President Bola Tinubu and other leaders to provide good leadership rather than casting aspersion on them.

“Today yet again I distributed bags of rice to the Christian community in my Constituency. We have 50kg and 25kg bags of rice, totaling about 5,000 bags of three trailer loads.

“We have 1,286 bags of rice allocated to Pankshin LGA, 1,086 bags of rice to Kanke LGA, 640 bags of rice to Kanam LGA. 489 bags of rice for religious leaders consisting of Church leaders, CAN leadership in the state and the PKK Constituency. While 850 bags of 25kg for various support groups.

“Also, we have 51 cows for Christian leaders in the state, APC Party Exco in the state and Constituency, Elders Advisory committee devoid of political party, Traditional Institutions, Party flag bearers,” respectively

Gagdi further debunked the insinuation that the distribution excised in Dengi is part of ploy to relocate the headquarters of the Constituency to his LGA.

“I have read in some quarters that I’m planning to take the Headquarters of the Constituency from Pankshin to Dengi in Kanam. This is laughable, because I am the first lawmaker to build a Constituency Secretariat in Pankshin.

“I don’t have a store that will take the entire trucks of rice and to be secured at the time. So, is better I put it here in my house where I am sure is safe. I have given N6 million naira to the committee on distribution to ensure that every allocation is delivered to the appropriate persons.”

The former Council Chairman of Kanke Local government area of the state Hon. Henry Gotip expressed gratitude for the gesture while assuring that the allocated rice will be delivered as directed.

