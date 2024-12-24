23.4 C
December 24, 2024
Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu assumes duty as NUC Executive Secretary

by Peter Anayo

FAVOUR  ISHEMBER , Abuja

 

Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu has officially assumed office as the new Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), succeeding Dr. Chris Maiyaki.

The handover ceremony, which took place in Abuja, was attended by notable figures, including former NUC Executive Secretary Professor Julius Okojie, commission staff, and other special guests.

During his handover speech, Maiyaki highlighted the challenges posed by obsolete laws, which hinder the smooth operation of the commission.

Ribadu, in his address, emphasized the need for the NUC to reassess its existing laws and interactions with stakeholders to identify areas for improvement.

This, he believes, will enable the commission to strengthen its service delivery.Ribadu, a renowned academic and administrator, has pledged to prioritize staff training and welfare, recognizing that investing in their professional development and well-being will yield maximum productivity.

His impressive academic background includes a Ph.D. in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Ibadan, and he has served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, and the University of Maiduguri.

With his wealth of experience and commitment to education, Professor Ribadu is well-positioned to drive positive change in Nigeria’s university system.
His research interests span veterinary medicine, animal health, and public health, and he is a member of several professional organizations, including the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association and the Nigerian Academy of Science.

 

