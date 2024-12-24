25.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, inauguration /induction ceremony, women empowering women held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

L-r…  Global President Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association (NSCA) Princess Anna Emedom; (representative of Mother of the Day,  former first lady of Imo state Dr  (Mrs) Nkechi Rochas Okorocha) , Dr Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; Board of Trustee Chairman (NSCA) Lolo Chinyere Ada Idaga; during the inauguration /induction ceremony, Women empowering women, by (NSCA) held in Lagos on 21/12/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Legal Adviser, Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Global President Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association (NSCA) Princess Anna Emedom; Board of Trustee Chairman (NSCA) Lolo Chinyere Ada Idaga.

L-r… Mrs.  Ogechi Asiegbu ; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Nigerian film actor ,Ejike Asiegbu .

L-r… MD/ CEO at Jafac Group, Mr. Felix Chidi Idiga; CEO, Valentino da Vinci Limited, Chief  Valentino Ugbala;  President / Missionary, Church of Christ  Los Angeles (Sichel Street) Prince A . Emedom.

Mgbede Dance Group Leader,  Lady Kindy Chidinma Nwakanma (right) with the group.

L-r… President General, Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos branch, Chief Chris Ekeocha; President General,/Rivers State Lagos. Elder Adolphus Anum; CEO Emmy Motors,  Chief Emeka Ekenta.

 L-r …Mr. Emmanuel Emedon; Global President Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association (NSCA) Princess Anna Emedom;  President / Missionary, Church of Christ  Los Angeles (Sichel Street) Prince A . Emedom.

Cross section of Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, members.

Cross section of Members of (NSCA).

Global President,(NSCA) Princess Anna Emedom (5th left) her husband Prince A . Emedom (4th left ) and others cutting the cake, during the inauguration /induction ceremony, Women empowering women, by (NSCA) held in Lagos on 21/12/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

