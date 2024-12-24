23.4 C
NUJ FCT Council suffers bereavements

By Patrick Wemambu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has recorded the sudden loss of two of its esteemed members – Hajiya Rafat Salami and Prophetess Ogonnaya Umeham who died over the weekend.

Until her death Friday in Abuja, Salami who was a veteran broadcast journalist worked as the Assistant Director (Digital Media) of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and doubled as the recently elected Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI). Founder of Okenite Foundation for Special Needs Children and an indigene of Ihima in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, she was one-time Secretary of the Council.

Following the announcement of the sad events, condolences have continued to pour in from mourners and well-wishers – even as some members relieve fond memories of the good times they shared with their departed colleagues.

In a condolence message dated 20th December 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had noted; “In her career as a reporter, broadcaster and producer, Hajiya Salami tried to keep the public informed on crucial developmental issues. Her advocacy for women’s and children’s rights was a testament to her strong voice and compassionate spirit.”

Commiserating through his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president acknowledged Salami’s unwavering commitment to the nation while calling on her “friends and family to honour her by continuing the impactful work she championed.” The deceased, however, has since been buried according to Moslem rites.

On the other hand, Prophetess Umeham who also reportedly passed away Friday after a prolonged illness was a former Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ). Aside serving as an erstwhile staffer of the Daily Times of Nigeria, she was the News Editor of the Weekenders magazine – a position she held until death.

Earlier, she had served as the Secretary of the Credentials Committee for the Delegates Conference of NAWOJ held in Kano where Comrade Gbenga Onayiga was the Chairman.

In a statement issued by the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and dated 21st December 2024, the union expressed shock over the tragic death of Umeham. Regretting that it was still grieving the loss of Salami, the body described the demise of the former as painful and devastating.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council joins the family, friends, colleagues and associates of Prophetess Ogonnaya Umeham in mourning the sudden passing of this vibrant journalist, whose health sadly deteriorated in recent months,” Comrade Jide Oyekunle, Secretary of Council announced. He informed; “The family of Prophetess Umeham will announce her burial arrangements in due course.”

