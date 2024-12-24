NDDC begins repairs of Owerri-Port Harcourt road

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has inspected the ongoing repair works at the failed sections of the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road between Umuapu and Umuagwo in Imo State.

Ogbuku stated that the road’s deplorable state necessitated the emergency measures the NDDC took to restore it and make it motorable immediately.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, accompanied by some Commission officials, was given an on-site briefing by the engineers of the construction firm handling the emergency rehabilitation.

Ogbuku expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the directive for the urgent restoration of the failed sections of strategic roads in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss said: “Following a presidential directive to intervene urgently to restore the dilapidated sections of regional roads, the NDDC has quickly mobilised construction companies to carry out remedial works to ensure that the people do not suffer unnecessary pains while travelling.

The NDDC Managing Director commended the Federal Government for promptly responding to people’s outcries to rehabilitate bad roads in the Niger Delta region. He expressed confidence that the restoration work at the Owerri Port Harcourt Road would stand the test of time when completed.

According to Ogbuku: “As an interventionist agency, we will continue to complement the efforts of both the Federal and State Governments by taking measures to ease the stress commuters face daily.”

Ogbuku said he was satisfied with the quality of the job and commended the contractor for being ready to see it completed.

He enjoined members of the various communities and commuters to show understanding during construction, as the Commission was prepared to complete the project as quickly as possible.

One of the commercial bus drivers using the road, Mr. Kinsley Okorigwe, thanked the NDDC for responding on time to the distress calls of commuters bearing the pains of the damaged road.