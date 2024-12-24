NCDC raises alarm over Lassa fever as cases rise to 1,154

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has raised alarm over the rising cases of Lassa fever in the country as recorded cases hit 1,154 out of the 9,492 suspected cases, and 190 deaths in the year 2024.

Director General of the NCDC, Jide Idris, who dropped the hint at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, said that the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated for Lassa fever, while the risk assessment categorised the situation as being on the high side.

Idris noted that the agency continued to tackle the current Lassa Fever outbreak at the end of the year, describing lassa as an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

He added that the natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat (also known as the African rat). He said other rodents can also act as carriers of the virus.

According to him, the virus spreads through direct contact with droppings from the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats; contact with objects, household items, and surfaces contaminated with infected rats’ urine, faeces, saliva, or blood; consuming food or water contaminated with these droppings; and person-to-person transmission can also occur through direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces, vomit, and other body fluids of an infected person.

“Lassa fever remains endemic in Nigeria, posing a significant public health risk across all states. The disease occurs throughout the year, with peak transmission typically recorded between October and May. Outbreaks typically occur during the dry season, when human exposure to rodents is highest.

“Cumulatively this year, we have recorded 9,492 suspected cases, 1,154 confirmed with 190 deaths. Six states make up 89 per cent of the confirmed cases, namely: Ondo (29.7 per cent), Edo (22.7 per cent), Bauchi (17.9 per cent), Taraba (8.8 per cent), Benue (5.6 per cent), and Ebonyi (four per cent). 10 LGAs (Owo, Etsako West, Esan West, Kirfi, Ardo-Kola, Toro, Ose, Akure South, Jalingo and Idah) accounted for almost 59 per cent of the confirmed cases.

“There has been an alarming increase in Lassa fever cases and deaths in the last four weeks, signalling the outbreak’s severity,” he noted.

Idris maintained that the case fatality rate has consistently remained high at over 13 per cent, and there is a rise in the number of suspected cases compared to a similar timeline in 2023.

He reiterated the commitment of NCDC to intensify efforts to combat the ongoing Lassa Fever outbreak, which he said has claimed 190 lives in 2024.

Dr. Idris outlined the NCDC’s proactive measures, which include heightened disease surveillance, distribution of critical medical supplies, and expanded laboratory diagnostic capacity, increasing the number of testing facilities from nine to 13. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has also been activated to coordinate control efforts using a One Health Approach.

“While we’ve made progress, the situation demands more urgent interventions,” Dr. Idris stated.

He urged citizens and healthcare workers to adhere to strict hygiene practices and infection control protocols, particularly during the festive season.

He said the NCDC remains committed to curbing the spread of the disease and mitigating its devastating impact on affected communities.