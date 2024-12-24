25.6 C
Lagos
December 24, 2024
Trending now

Lord’s  Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held two days Crusade  in Lagos

2025 Budget promises a greater future for Nigeria, says Osifeso  

“We are dying prematurely” Nonagerians urge Fed Govt to establish Old People’s…

Christmas: Be optimistic of better tomorrow, Abiodun urges Christians

Christmas: Follow peace with all men, CAN group urges Christians

Enugu Govt, Diaspora groups to collaborate on development of State

Ibadan stampede: Court remands Oriyomi Hamzat, Ex-Ooni wife, Naomi, school principal in…

Let’s Help The Needy, Gov Diri Urges Christians At Christmas

Christmas message; Let’s pray for Nigeria, leaders to govern us with wisdom…

Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, inauguration /induction ceremony, women empowering women held in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lord’s  Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held two days Crusade  in Lagos

by Peter Anayo052

 Cross section of the   Choristers, during a two-day Crusade theme’ Only God Can do this ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos on 23/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

General Overseer of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministers to the worshipers.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to God.

Children Choristers Ministering at the Service.

Campus Choristers at the Service.

Youth Choristers singing, during a two-day Crusade theme’ Only God Can do this ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos on 23/12/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Int’l e-waste day:ILo, LAWMA, EPRON advocate recycling of trashed electronics for safer environment

Peter Anayo

2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with Ministry of Solid Minerals, reliant agencies held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Annie Okonkwo Foundation ,1 year Memorial of Senator Clement Annie OKonkwo, held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO