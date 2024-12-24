Lord’s  Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held two days Crusade  in Lagos

Cross section of the Choristers, during a two-day Crusade theme’ Only God Can do this ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos on 23/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

General Overseer of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministers to the worshipers.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to God.

Children Choristers Ministering at the Service.

Campus Choristers at the Service.

Youth Choristers singing, during a two-day Crusade theme’ Only God Can do this ‘held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos on 23/12/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

