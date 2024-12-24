25.6 C
Let’s Help The Needy, Gov Diri Urges Christians At Christmas

by GODGIFT089

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has admonished Christians and privileged individuals to reach out to those who do not have to enable them to celebrate Christmas.

Senator Diri gave the admonition during the state’s 2024 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

The governor also urged his appointees to share whatever they got from the government with others, noting that if those privileged at this time learn to be their brother’s keeper, majority of Bayelsans and, indeed, Nigerians would have food to eat during the yuletide.

Senator Diri said the most important lesson about Christmas should be selfless love and sacrifice shown towards others.

The Bayelsa helmsman acknowledged the difficult economic times in the country but added that the period would soon be over.

His words: “Christians have reason to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. I also believe that no matter the hardship and hunger in the country, everyone will have something to eat this season if we learn to share even the little we have.

“For those who have, always give to those who do not have. If you are an official of government, please share with those who do not have.

“Everybody cannot reach the governor or the deputy governor. That is why we have over 5,000 appointees and if all of them open their hands, I am sure that 80-90 per cent of Bayelsans will have something to eat.”

The governor also enjoined Bayelsans to use the season to reflect and appreciate what God had done in their lives as individuals and as a state.

The colourful and well-attended event had choristers from the state executive council, legislature, judiciary, civil service and the state mass choir among others.

