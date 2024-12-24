Kenyon International CEO, Dr Victor Ekpenyong, Champions Sustainable Practices and Community Engagement at Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit

Victor Ekpenyong, the CEO of Kenyon International, a leading oil and gas servicing organisation in Africa, has called for a different approach to how the oil and gas industry addresses environmental sustainability and community engagement.

He made this statement at the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit which converged international stakeholders to discuss Uganda’s path to first oil by 2025. The event had in attendance key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector such as Commissioner, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development (MEMD), CCO, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Senior Field Environmental Officer, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and CEO Uganda Tourism Association.

Speaking at the summit’s panel session tagged “Environmental Sustainability and Responsible Resource Management”, Dr Ekpenyong urged industry stakeholders to consider the long-term environmental and social impacts of oil and gas production projects and called for immediate action on reducing harmful practices such as gas flaring, oil spills and habitat destruction.

Dr Ekpenyong spoke on the need to ensure that the industry operations are aligned with global sustainability practices. He said: “The oil and gas industry have a critical responsibility to align its operations with global sustainability frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This involves not only reducing the ecological footprint of our activities but also ensuring that local communities are fully integrated into the development process.” There is a need to conduct detailed Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) before the initiation of large-scale projects to identify potential risks.” Dr Ekpenyong added.

He also addressed the need to phase out the practice of gas flaring, a prevalent environmental concern in many oil-producing regions. He noted: “Gas flaring has long been a significant contributor to air pollution and climate change, “The industry must prioritise the end of this practice, as it is not just an environmental issue; but also, an economic imperative that cannot be ignored. By adopting cleaner alternatives and investing in efficient technologies, I believe the oil and gas sector can lead the way in reducing its carbon footprint and mitigating the impacts of global warming”.

Speaking on collaboration within the industry, Dr Ekpenyong added, “The road to true sustainability lies in partnership. Governments, industry, and communities must come together to develop innovative solutions that protect the environment and improve social well-being.” He reinforced that Kenyon International is committed to setting an example by integrating sustainability into its core operations and creating opportunities for local communities to thrive. By ending gas flaring, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and prioritising community engagement.

Dr Ekpenyong concluded the panel session by highlighting the importance of education in empowering communities to lead their own sustainability efforts. He advocated for the need to equip the local population with the tools and knowledge to manage their resources sustainably. He also highlighted the need for inclusive economic opportunities, suggesting that local employment in reforestation, clean energy, and environmental monitoring can create economic growth while promoting sustainable development practices.