Ibadan stampede: Court remands Oriyomi Hamzat, Ex-Ooni wife, Naomi, school principal in prison

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of the Principal of Islamic Grammar School, Bashorun, Mr Abdullahi Fasasi, the popular Agidigbo FM Proprietor, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, and Olori Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at Agodi Correctional Centre.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, gave the order on Tuesday and adjourned the case to January 13th for further hearing and pending advise from the State Prosecutor.

The arraignment of the suspects are in connection with the recent stampede that claimed the lives of 35 children.

Many people also sustained injuries during a Christmas and New Year funfair organised by a foundation connected to Olori Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.