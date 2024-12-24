EKEDC’s Lekki Customers to Experience Improved Power Supply as TCN Commissions 1 X 75 MVA Transformer

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully commissioned a 1×60/75 MVA 132/33KV power transformer at the 330/132/33kV Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos State. This significant upgrade was completed on December 19, 2024, increases the substation’s capacity from 120MVA to 195MVA, enhancing electricity distribution efficiency in the region.

This development enables the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to offtake a larger volume of bulk power, directly benefiting residents and businesses in the Lekki axis. Customers can anticipate more reliable electricity with reduced outages and improved voltage stability, positively impacting daily life and business operations.

Reacting to the commissioning, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki expressed his optimism in terms of improving power supply to the Lekki and its environs. He said “We are glad that our transmission partners have completed this project that will bring about a huge relief to our customers in Lekki-Ajah axis and hopefully our customers will start feeling the impact of this project instantly as we aim to ramp up our offtake to better service our customers in multiple ways.

We appreciate the timeliness of this commissioning and commend TCN and the Federal Government for these interventions.”

The commissioning is part of a broader modernization effort funded by the World Bank, aiming to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure and support economic growth. By enhancing the capacity of the Lekki Transmission Substation, TCN and EKEDC are working collaboratively to meet the increasing electricity demands of Lagos communities.

EKEDC is a leader in technology, customer experience and service excellence and boasts of excellent performances in the electricity distribution space as it ranks top of many performance indicators by the electricity market regulator, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).