Christmas: Follow peace with all men, CAN group urges Christians

The Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has urged Christians to follow peace with all men as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Chairman of YOWICAN in Enugu State, Mr Chekwube Ani, in a Christmas message on Tuesday in Enugu, felicitated Christian faithful in Nigeria and the world over.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, let us remember the incredible love for us that is demonstrated through the indescribable gift of Jesus Christ we are celebrating this season.

“As we gather with our families and friends, let us honour the One who brings us together. May our celebrations be filled with worship, gratitude and praise.

“During this Christmas, let us extend love to our families, friends, neighbours, colleagues, acquaintances and everybody around us as God did in John 3:16.

“Also, as the Christ we commemorate His birth is the Prince of peace, we urge Christians to demonstrate and show peace with all men.

“Let us seek peace and pursue it in this season and beyond,” he said.

Ani urged Christians to wear the nature of the “child that is born to us and the attributes of the son that is given to us.

“May we appreciate and recognise His supremacy and sovereignty.

Ani, a Senior Apostle, also called on Christians to use the season to move closer to God.

“Let us not get caught up in the commercialism of Christmas but instead, focus on the values of love, joy and giving,” he said.

The YOWICAN chairman, however, commended Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his efforts at providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

While praying God to grant the governor the grace to sustain the good works, Ani urged the people of the state to support his administration for the delivery of more democracy dividends.