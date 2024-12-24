Christmas: Do away with hypocrisy, selfishness – Bishop charges Nigerians

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, has advised Christians and Nigerians in general to do away with hypocrisy, deceit and selfishness.

Badejo gave the advice in his Christmas message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Catholic bishop called on the Christian faithful to live out the true Christmas, expressed in love, solidarity, generosity, restoration, reparation and reconciliation.

“At Christmas, Jesus invites us all to become truly human by being answerable to God for our brothers and sisters who are in need.

“The outstretched hands of baby Jesus invites us to embrace His humility, His authentic Christmas today calls us to focus less on pleasure for ourselves and work more for the pleasure of all.

“That is when Christmas joy will really stay with us and transform our entire world.

“Let’s believe that it’s possible for all to be happy and work it out,” Badejo said.

Badejo emphasises that if all proclaim Jesus as the way, truth and life in truth, evil can only resist for a short while.

“Only by emulating Jesus’ compassion and love can we heal our ailing humanity.

“As Pope Francis urges us in this Jubilee of Hope, we must hold on to our dream of a better world by always putting Christ at the centre of everything so that the world may accept Him.

“Christmas, to many today, doesn’t bring joy because many are caught up in conflicts and crimes, ravaging many parts of the world.

“Hope now has little meaning for many; no joy in places where leaders chosen to bring comfort now turn into wicked exploiters,” he said.

Badejo further remarked that the advent of Jesus through the family should not be betrayed by discord in families, communities and the country at large.

According to him, modern woke Christmas, which focuses on costly presents and fine dinners, will not give joy to the world if Jesus is not at the centre of it all.

“Christmas can still be the happiest time of the year if we celebrate it genuinely.

“We can bring glory to God if we celebrate like the shepherds,” Badejo said.