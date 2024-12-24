Christmas: Be optimistic of better tomorrow, Abiodun urges Christians

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has facilitated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, calling on Nigerians to look beyond the present economic challenges and be optimistic of a better tomorrow.

Abiodun, in his Christmas message to the people of the state on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said that there was light at the end of the tunnel for Nigerians.

He called on residents of the state to exhibit a high sense of tolerance, irrespective of their religious differences as a way of entrenching harmony and sustainable peace among themselves.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the growth and development of Nigeria and be more patriotic.

He highlighted the positive impacts of the initiatives being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the measures had begun to yield favourable outcomes, with the economy showing signs of recovery.

Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising projects that would benefit the people, ensuring that their living standards remained elevated.

“As we celebrate this special season in moderation, let us all keep in mind that the present economic challenges facing our nation are ephemeral and there is a bigger picture of hope ahead.

“We must support all the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu towards the revitalisation of our hitherto weak economy and ensure prosperity.

“This is not rocket science, as we have begun to see its positive impacts in all sectors,” the governor said.