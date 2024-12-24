2025 Budget promises a greater future for Nigeria, says Osifeso  

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has said after a cursory look at the 2025 Budget recently presented by President Bola Tinubu, that it promised to be a Budget that would reinforce the President’s strong determination to secure peace, prosperity and hope for a greater future of the country.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen on Saturday at the grand finale of the 2024 edition of the annual Omo Iganmode Cultural Festival, held at Ota, Ogun State, stated that the Budget, no doubt, the Budget demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to stabilising the economy, boosting human capital development, increasing the volume of trade and investments, improving lives and repositioning the country for greater performance.

He noted that the Budget would further enhance the government’s plan to strengthen oil and gas production, invest in the youthful population, infrastructure development and national re – orientation and gets the manufacturing sector active again, thereby ultimately increasing the competiveness of the nation’s economy.

The renowned Surveyor, however, said that Nigerians were excited to hear from President Tinubu that against predictions, the country made significant progress in the economy as it grew by 3.46 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 and that the nation’s foreign reserves stood at nearly 42 billion US dollars, thereby providing a robust buffer against external shocks.

Aare Osifeso further added that the people also felt delighted when President Tinubu said that the 2025 Budget predicts a decline in inflation, improvement in the exchange rate and a base crude oil production assumption of 2.06 million barrels per day.

He particularly commended President Tinubu for his resolve to place security, infrastructure development, investment in education, employment, poverty reduction, healthcare and social services as top priorities in 2025.

“I hailed the President when he said that the government has so far disbursed 34 billion naira to over 300,000 students via the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and has also made provision for 826,90 billion naira for infrastructure development in the education sector, inclusive of those for the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the new higher educational institutions.”, Aare Osifeso said.

Meanwhile, the community leader has sent his condolences to the families of the victims of Wednesday Ibadan, Oyo State stampede at a Christmas carnival programme, Saturday Abuja stampede at a food palliative distribution programme and same Saturday Okija, Anambra State stampede at a Christmas gifts distribution programme, which claimed the lives of 35, 11 and 22 people, respectively, saying that the colossal loss was for all Nigerians, but the grief and sorrow that the family members of the victims feel are the deepest and most poignant.

