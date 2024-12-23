Yuletide: Police restricts movement in 5 LGAs in Plateau

25 C
Lagos
December 23, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

by Peter Anayo080

The Police Command in Plateau has restricted movement in five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mr Emmanuel Adesina, the Police Commissioner in the state, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday in Jos.
Adesina explained that the restriction would run between 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., adding that it would also run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, 2025.

He listed the LGAs affected by the move as Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Mangu, Riyom and Bokkos.
“After due consultation with critical stakeholders, the command has put a restriction on night grazing by herders, night farming, night operation of drinking joints, mining activities at night and operation of commercial motorcycles.

“This will run between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, 2025.
“We have also banned the operation of commercial tricycles, also known as Keke Napep, within the Jos Bukuru metropolis on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2025,” he said.

Adesina said that the command had also deployed its personnel to the 17 LGAs of the state, to ensure hitch-free festivities.

He, however, called on the residents of the state to be security conscious and to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

 

