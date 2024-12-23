Yuletide: Lagos deploys 2,500 LASTMA officers for smooth night travels

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a bid to ensure unhindered traffic flow throughout Lagos State during the Yuletide, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given a directive to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enhance nocturnal traffic monitoring and oversight in strategic areas.

The areas affected include Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah, and other congestion-prone zones across the metropolis.

According to a release by LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, “the Governor’s directive prioritizes the immediate clearance of obstructions and incidents that could disrupt vehicular and pedestrian movement, underscoring the administration’s unwavering commitment to facilitating safe and efficient transportation for residents and visitors alike during the festive period.

“In swift compliance with the Governor’s directives, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Hon. Sola Giwa had immediately madated the LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki for urgent compliance.

“The LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki in response and compliance has immediately mobilized a formidable team of over 2,500 officers, strategically deployed and equipped with advanced traffic management tools, including heavy-duty and mini towing vehicles, to key locations across the State.

“These Officers will engage in round-the-clock monitoring and execute real-time traffic interventions, particularly in historically congested areas such as Ikoyi, Obalende, Victoria Island, and the Lekki-Ajah axis.”

Commenting on the deployment, Mr. Bakare-Oki affirmed LASTMA’s readiness to implement the Governor’s mandate, ensuring Lagosians enjoy seamless mobility before, during and after the holiday season.

“Our personnel are fully equipped and strategically positioned to promptly address any traffic challenges that may arise. This initiative aligns with the Governor’s vision of a Lagos where mobility remains unhindered throughout the festive period,” he stated.

The General Manager further appealed to residents to cooperate with traffic officials and adhere to established traffic regulations to facilitate smooth operations. He reiterated LASTMA’s steadfast dedication to maintaining order on Lagos roads and providing timely assistance to road users.

The agency further stated, “This proactive intervention by the Lagos State Government reaffirms its unwavering resolve to enhance traffic management and ensure a joyous, stress-free Yuletide season for all.

“Incase of any any urgent report on and traffic related matters across the State, the Lastma Toll Free hotline 080000527862 is available for monitoring public.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2