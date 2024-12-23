World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace ,Security in Nigeria

From left: Chief Superintendent of Fire, 3rd AvenueFestac, Mr. Musa Emmanuel; Second-in-Command, Area E Police Command Lagos, Mr. Ibrahim Ningi; Convener President, New Horizons for Peace and Charity Initiative (NHFPC), Mr.Uche Udungwor; Chief Superintendent of Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Amuwo Odofin Division, Mrs. Adesa Adijat Adenike and Lukman and Operation Officer, NHFPC, Mr. Charles Ogbonna, during the World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace and Security in Nigeria in Lagos.

From left: Chief Superintendent of Fire, 3rd Avenue Festac, Mr. Musa Emmanuel; Second-in-Command, Area E Police Command Lagos, Mr. Ibrahim Ningi; Chief Superintendent of Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Amuwo Odofin Division, Mrs. Adesa Adijat Adenike; President, New Horizons for Peace and Charity Initiative (NHFPC), Mr. Uche Udungwor; Operation In charge of NSCDC, Mr. Hassan Lukman and Operation Officer, NHFPC, Mr. Charles Ogbonna, during the World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace and Security in Nigeria in Lagos on 20/12/2024… Courtesy CHINYERE IKEANYI.

