22.7 C
Lagos
December 23, 2024
Trending now

World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace…

Outrage over murder of Nigerian, beaten to death by South Africans

UBA GMD calls for Public-Private collaboration, joins Aviation Minister to commission new…

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Abbe is dead

Govt uncovers move by fraudsters to defraud home-bound Imo residents in Lagos

Yuletide: Lagos deploys 2,500 LASTMA officers for smooth night travels

Lagos Govt asks organizers of events above 250 to seek registration

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 23, 2024

72-hour shopping festival begins in Lagos

2025: Enugu to spend N10bn on CCTV cameras, N5bn for security vehicles

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace ,Security in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0105

From left: Chief Superintendent of Fire, 3rd AvenueFestac, Mr. Musa Emmanuel; Second-in-Command, Area E Police Command Lagos,  Mr. Ibrahim Ningi;  Convener President, New Horizons for Peace and Charity  Initiative (NHFPC), Mr.Uche Udungwor; Chief Superintendent of Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Amuwo Odofin Division, Mrs. Adesa Adijat Adenike and  Lukman and Operation Officer, NHFPC, Mr. Charles Ogbonna, during the World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace and Security in Nigeria in Lagos.

From left: Chief Superintendent of Fire, 3rd Avenue Festac, Mr. Musa Emmanuel; Second-in-Command, Area E Police Command Lagos,  Mr. Ibrahim Ningi;  Chief Superintendent of Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Amuwo Odofin Division, Mrs. Adesa Adijat Adenike;  President, New Horizons for Peace and Charity  Initiative (NHFPC), Mr. Uche Udungwor; Operation In charge of NSCDC,  Mr. Hassan Lukman and Operation Officer, NHFPC, Mr. Charles Ogbonna, during the World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace and Security in Nigeria in Lagos  on 20/12/2024… Courtesy CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Investigative hearing on 2024 Hajj exercise at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, marks Christmas Get-Together for Widows in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO