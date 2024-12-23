NDLEA arrests businessman with 250 wraps of cocaine at Kano airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a businessman for an attempt to smuggle 256 wraps of cocaine into the country through Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs weighed six kilograms.

Babafemi said that the suspected drug trafficker, Chibuzo Olisaka, was nabbed during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said that the seizure, which was the single largest interception of cocaine at the Kano airport since the creation of MAKIA Command of NDLEA in 2006 was made on Sunday, December 15.

Olisaka who claimed to be in import and export business was subjected to body screening during which he was found to have packed hundreds of cocaine pellets in his body.

Meanwhile, a similar attempt by an ex-convict, Akorede Olanrewaju to export a consignment of rohypnol to South Africa was equally frustrated.

Babafemi said that the suspect had wanted to export the drugs through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos, when NDLEA officers at the airport intercepted him.

“The consignment was hidden in a cargo containing gari, shoes, men’s singlets and other items.

“Olarenwaju was convicted for a similar crime earlier this year following his arrest on December 12 2023 for attempting to ship 4.90kg tramadol and 2.10kg rohypnol to South Africa through the export shed of the Lagos airport.

“He was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos with an option to pay a fine of N900, 000, which he paid and was freed before returning to repeat the same crime,” he said.

In another development, IItaly-based business woman, Cynthia Akaeen was on Wed, Dec. 18, arrested by NDLEA officers while trying to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy via Addis Ababa.

Babafemi said that the suspect was intercepted at the departure point of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport during an outward clearance of passengers going to Italy.

“A total of 9,190 tablets of various brands of tramadol weighing 6.00kg were recovered from her. According to her, she was promised 1,000 Euros upon successful delivery of the consignment in Italy,” he said.

