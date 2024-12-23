Maiduguri flood: Alau Dam technical committee present report to Governor Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has reiterated his commitment to making necessary measures to forestall the re-occurrence of the flood disasters that ravaged Maiduguri and its environs.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the assurance when the Technical Committee on Alau Dam presented their report to him at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday.

Zulum while reiterating his commitment to proactive measures against the climatic-related disaster assured the committee that the report would be studied with a view to implementing its recommendations.

He further directed the leadership of the committee to meet with the Federal Government’s committee on the Assessment of the Integrity of all dams to harmonized findings and recommendations.

The Alau Dam Assessment Committee was set by the state government following the breakage of the dam’s dyke with the resultant loss of lives and damage to residential houses and public infrastructure.

The 28 man Assessment Committee led by Abba Garba as chairman submitted its report which contains findings and recommendations.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude to members of the committee for the efforts that had assisted in containing the catastrophic spillage at the dam.

The Chairman of the Alau Dam Assessment Committee, Abba Garba informed that the committee which comprises multi multi-disciplinary team of experts had in the course of its assignment collected data and conducted interviews on the dam’s design and construction.

Earlier, while presenting the report, the the chairman of the committee, Engr Abba Garba appreciated the state government for finding them worthy of the assignment.

