LG electronics excites customers with Amazon MGM studios’ holiday blockbuster

LG Electronics (LG) said it’s customers will now be able to stream the action-packed film of the 2024 Christmas season – Red One on Prime Video.

According to the company, Red One will be available to all customers with a Prime membership, streaming on LG Smart TVs in over 200 countries.

Senior Vice President of the Platform Business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, Chris Jo said, “At LG, we’re inspired by how innovation can enrich everyday life, creating meaningful moments at home.

“Our commitment is to help people find joy in the everyday and make lasting memories with family and friends, all while enjoying an exceptional viewing experience.

Also speaking, Global Head of Distribution and Partnerships for Prime Video Sandhya Iyer said collaboration with Prime Video is essential to delivering the latest and best in entertainment, allowing LG customers to experience premium content directly through our TVs.

He said, “We’re thrilled for LG customers to enjoy this season’s must-see Christmas blockbuster, Red One, thanks to our valued content partnership.

“At Prime Video, we are constantly seeking out new and innovative ways to showcase our content to our global customers,” Iyer said.

Speaking further, Iyer said, thanks to our long-standing relationship with LG, we can continue to delight our mutual customers by creating immersive experiences off screen through our marketing partnerships and on screen through the Prime Video app on LG Smart TVs,”

Interestingly, following the theatrical launch of Red One in cinemas, the blockbuster film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Red One is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, The Detective Agency and Chris Morgan Productions.

Available exclusively on Prime Video from weekend and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K Simmons, Red One brings new levels of holiday entertainment, best experienced on LG TVs.

After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

To celebrate the Red One release, LG and Prime Video are offering a first look at Red One through a series of jointly developed visuals presented on the LG.com website, in addition to online and offline sales outlets and the company’s digital billboards in London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York City’s Times Square, the latter featuring an anamorphic, three-dimensional teaser that gives passers by a taste of the film’s fast-paced thrills.

As part of this partnership, LG sponsored Red One’s US premiere, which was held at New York City’s iconic Lincoln Center in November.

The premiere featured LG TVs displayed throughout the grand venue to give attendees and celebrities the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ultimate viewing experience.

The latest LG TV models deliver a cinematic, immersive experience at home, powered by industry-leading technologies. Dolby Vision brings scenes to life in detail and clarity, while Dolby Atmos creates a multidimensional audio experience, with sound that moves around the viewer to make them feel at the centre of the action.

LG TVs also feature FILMMAKER MODETM, which helps to preserve creative integrity by presenting films the way the director intended, allowing viewers to experience Red One just as director Jake Kasdan envisioned.

Reinforcing the company’s Life’s Good promise, LG customers will enjoy a premium viewing experience on LG TVs, including the company’s market leading OLED display, which delivers realistic and immersive viewing thanks to self-lit pixel technology.

