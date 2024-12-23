Lagos Govt asks organizers of events above 250 to seek registration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has called on philanthropists, individuals, as well as organisations to register with the State safety agencies when organizing an event that will attract more than 250 guests, so as to prevent issue of people getting stampeded.

The state government stated that, this move was necessary to prevent issue of stampede witnessed in States like Anambra State,Oyo and Abuja and forestall unnecessary loss of lives.

The State government insists that any event organiser that flout its directive shall be sanctioned.

Briefing the press in Lagos on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Special Duties and inter governmental Relations Mr.Gbenga Oyerinde, his counterpart in the ministry of Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotosho and the heads of the state safety commissions stated that adequate preparation on crowd control before embarking on any philanthropic gestures and events needed to be put in place to forestall stampedes.

Omotosho said the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was deeply concerned about reports of stampede in parts of the country and do not want such to occur in Lagos.

He said charity must not become tragic, he therefore called on event organisers to ensure all safety protocols were followed urging every organiser of events to cooperate with the state’s government on emergency management.

Omotosho noted said the state government saw those sad incidents recorded in some states and Abuja as a signal and she would not like such bad incident to occur in Lagos State, so the state need to prepare to avert such incidents in the State.

“The government of Lagos is seriously concerned about the incident of stampede that happened in Oyo, Anambra States and Abuja.

“In Lagos we have preparation for big events, to prevent issue of stampedes any individual, groups and organizations that want to distribute things that involve a large number of people, should take clearance from Lagos State government. Individuals that want large gatherings should register with the safety commissions.”

He maintained that organisers of events can as well apply for ambulances from the state government at a reasonable fee.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Oyerinde called on Lagos residents to always use the toll free emergency lines of 767 and 112 whenever the need arises, so that the the safety agencies can render the necessity assistance.

The Director General of the Lagos Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola said the procedure for registration to hold large gatherings had been streamlined online and anybody that is organizing large event can register on www.LSG.safetyreg.com.

