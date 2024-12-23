34.6 C
Lagos
December 23, 2024
Trending now

Just in: FG declares three days as public holidays

World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace…

Outrage over murder of Nigerian, beaten to death by South Africans

UBA GMD calls for Public-Private collaboration, joins Aviation Minister to commission new…

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Abbe is dead

Govt uncovers move by fraudsters to defraud home-bound Imo residents in Lagos

Yuletide: Lagos deploys 2,500 LASTMA officers for smooth night travels

Lagos Govt asks organizers of events above 250 to seek registration

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 23, 2024

LG electronics excites customers with Amazon MGM studios’ holiday blockbuster

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Just in: FG declares three days as public holidays

by Peter Anayo0117

The Federal Government has announced Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th of December 2024, and Wednesday 1st of January, 2025 as public holidays for the celebration of Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, through the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to the statement, the minister extended warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging them to use the festive period to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season signifies.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of the season as a time to foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

The Minister also called on Nigerians to remain committed to the peace, unity and progress of the nation for national development.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” said Dr. Tunji-Ojo.

He assured citizens of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

“While wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, the Minister expressed his confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s Administration ushering in the new year, a better and prosperous economy that will be the envy of the world”, the statement added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

President  swears in new ministers today

Editor

President urges more investments in food security, solid minerals, energy, education

Editor

BREAKING: Reps give Tinubu 72 hours to unfreeze NSIPA accounts

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO