21.3 C
Lagos
December 23, 2024
Trending now

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Abbe is dead

Govt uncovers move by fraudsters to defraud home-bound Imo residents in Lagos

Yuletide: Lagos deploys 2,500 LASTMA officers for smooth night travels

Lagos Govt asks organizers of events above 250 to seek registration

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 23, 2024

72-hour shopping festival begins in Lagos

2025: Enugu to spend N10bn on CCTV cameras, N5bn for security vehicles

NDLEA arrests businessman with 250 wraps of cocaine at Kano airport

FG ‘ll support families of stampede victims -Shettima

Time to pay 54 soldiers: MURIC appeals to COAS

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Govt uncovers move by fraudsters to defraud home-bound Imo residents in Lagos

by Peter Anayo051

A group of persons believed to be fraudsters, and poised to take advantage of the massive return of Imo indigenes resident in Lagos for the Yuletide, has devised devious means to defraud the unsuspected ones among them in the guise of providing them with free transportation from Lagos to Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu.
A statement on Sunday by Oguwike Nwachuku Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, said to make their devilish intention look real, the criminals have raised a press statement they “purport was issued from my office for such a project”.

He said in their warped imagination, “they have deliberately fixed December 24, 2024 and January 4, 2025, as the days their prey and unsuspecting home-bound Lagos residents should approach them for a trip back home and return trip back to Lagos respectively”.

Below is part of their poorly written press statement:
“The buses are free for Imolites from Lagos to Imo State on 24th December and back to Lagos on 4th January .
“Interested persons should please call (ISTDAL) 08033255565, 08092362966 or 07089303866 for seats reservation.
“Please the buses are free and is on first come accreditation bases, once the seats are fully booked, the registration closes, ( PLS DO NOT PAY ANYBODY ONE KOBO)
“Please the buses are NOT LUXURY BUSES , so only passengers with a small sizable luggages will be allowed. (no big boxes or load is allowed).

“The buses will leave on Tuesday 24th December* at exactly 7.15am to Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu.
“The departure point will be made available after your registration, (if you are not captured on accreditation, pls don’t bother coming as only accreditated passengers are allowed) and please indicate your direction.
“Note: the bus will not stop or drop any passenger until it passes Ihiala unto Imo State.
“Thanks and best regards.”

But Nwachuku has insisted that “For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser Media to the Governor did not issue any statement on the trending fraudulent travel plan.
“The statement is both false and deceptive, and could not have emanated from the government.
“Therefore, the general public, and particularly Imolites who live in Lagos and any other part of the country and who intend to be home for the Yuletide should not take the statement and the authors seriously as they will be doing so at their own peril.
Please, be properly guided”.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tax reform: Tinubu is a leader prepared to lead with courage- Dogara

Peter Anayo

Plateau records 99% reduction in poliomyelitis cases – Expert

Editor

President Tinubu approves funds for UNESCO Media , information literacy institute in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO