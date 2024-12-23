FG ‘ll support families of stampede victims -Shettima

.As death toll rises to 22 in Anambra

.As IG warns against unorganized distribution of palliatives

.Buhari condoles Tinubu, Wike, Govs

.Incident regrettable – Soludo

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will support families of stampede victims across the country.

In his condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, Shettima expressed sorrow over the losses and offered prayers and condolences to the affected families.

The Vice-President, who described the incidents as a national tragedy, revealed that the federal government had directed relevant agencies to provide immediate support to affected families.

“I am extremely saddened by these tragic incidents that have claimed innocent lives.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of all victims, including those who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

“I am particularly distraught by the fact that so many lives of Nigerians, particularly children, have been lost in stampedes that ought to have been avoided through proper planning and organisation,” he said.

Shettima stated that the loss of lives was not for individual states but for the entire nation.

“May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

“We stand ready to support the bereaved families through this difficult period, and no effort will be spared in providing the necessary assistance they need.

“To those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, their recovery is our priority, and we will stand with them through this challenging time,” said Shettima.

In the meantime, former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grief and extends condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the series tragic stampedes in Oyo State, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Anambra in which several lives were lost.

The condolence is coming as death toll from the tragic stampede during a palliative distribution event in Okija, Anambra state, has risen to 22, according to the state Police Command.

Initially, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga, reported three fatalities on Saturday.

However, conflicting figures continue to emerge, with eyewitnesses claiming the death toll could exceed 40.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ikenga confirmed the revised figure, noting that several victims remain hospitalized in the Ihiala Local Government Area, battling for survival.

Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.

While visiting the victims with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, the governor described the incident as regrettable and expressed condolences to the affected families.

The Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, also visited the victims in the hospital and extended his sympathies to the bereaved.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, observed that 22 people lost their lives and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Ndi Anambra,” Ikenga said in the statement.

The tragic incident occurred during a rice-sharing event organized by a foundation led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi to support the less privileged during the festive season.

Governor Soludo, through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, emphasized the need for a more structured and safer approach to distributing relief materials to prevent such tragedies.

The governor mourned the loss of women, children, the elderly, and nursing mothers who were among the victims, describing the event as a heartbreaking loss for the community.

“The Anambra State Government in a prompt action on the incident has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

”The government will work closely with relevant agencies to determine the root causes of this unfortunate event and ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are duly addressed.

“Meanwhile, the State Government has also implored all well-meaning individuals and organisations engaged in charitable activities to prioritise the safety and well-being of beneficiaries.

“It is strongly advised that future distributions of relief materials be conducted in a more organised and decentralised manner, with adequate crowd control measures in place.

“This may include establishing multiple distribution points within the community to reduce overcrowding at a single location; implementing a system to prioritise vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with disabilities; employing trained personnel to manage crowds, ensure orderly queues, and provide assistance to those in need; and conducting public awareness campaigns to educate the public on safety protocols during such events.”

Also, on Saturday, about ten people were feared stampeded to death, while eight others were injured during distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly persons in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The twin incidents came on the heels of the stampede that happened on Wednesday 18th December, when thousands of people turned up for a Christmas funfair party where free food items were promised to be shared in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the stampede that occurred before the commencement of the event, 35 people, mostly minors, were crushed to death.

Moreso, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Wike has directed government hospitals to provide free treatment to the people who sustained injuries during a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

Wike gave the directive in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja on Saturday.

Wike said that the FCT Administration would ensure that the injured received adequate medical attention.

The minister, who commiserated with the victims, also directed that henceforth, police permission should be obtained by individuals or organisations planning public distribution of palliatives, either food items or cash.

Describing the incident as “painful”, Mr Wike prayed for the repose of the souls of the lives that were lost and fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss.

He commended the police and other security agencies for their prompt intervention, saying, “The promptness in which security agencies responded to the incident was commendable.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has issued a warning against the unorganised distribution of palliatives and funfairs, which have led to stampedes and fatalities among vulnerable citizens.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning during a media briefing on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi explained that the warning came in response to the increasing number of stampedes resulting in injuries and deaths, particularly during palliative distributions.

In a message on Sunday, the former President, Buhari expressed sympathy to Governors Seyi Makinde, Oyo State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT and appealed to the leaders to pass on his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured in the stampedes.

The former president also sympathized with the Catholic community which is also affected.

Buhari extended his warm wishes to Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas and called on fellow countrymen to recall the noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

He also extends heartfelt wishes to each and every citizen of our great nation a Happy New Year, 2025, saying “may this year bring us all immense prosperity, peace, and good health.”

In the wake the all these, the Lagos State Government has ordered caution and crowd control to forestall a recurrence in the State.

In a release by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the government expressed serious concern over the stampede during philanthropic gestures of individuals and organisations in some parts of the country.

According to Omotoso, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sympathises with families whose loved ones were involved in the stampede that led to the loss of lives in some States.

To prevent such occurrences in Lagos State, the government directed that all individuals or groups that intend to distribute items to large gatherings of people are advised to seek clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission, which is well-equipped to ensure that such events do not turn tragic.

It noted, “The agency has a partnership with security agencies to ensure crowd control at locations with large numbers of people.

“Individuals and groups can register their events and get clearance through the Safety Commission’s platform www.lasgsafetyreg.com

“Any group that flouts these measures will surely face the legal consequences of its indiscretion.

“The Government has activated all its safety mechanisms, following a directive from Mr. Governor who has also summoned a meeting of all safety agencies.

“Besides, Mr. Governor has directed that the ongoing advocacy against fire and flooding, among others, should be strengthened.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2