Ex-Supreme Court Justice, Argungu is dead, Tinubu mourns

by Peter Anayo031

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Uthman Argungu, describing his departure as a significant personal and national loss.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, says Argungu who passed away at the age of 90, was a respected jurist and a cherished associate of the President.

The body had been laid to rest Sunday following Islamic rites at his hometown Argungu, Kebbi State.

The statement notes “President Tinubu remembers the late elder statesman as a distinguished jurist whose life was dedicated to serving humanity and his country with unwavering integrity and commitment.”

Reflecting on Justice Argungu’s rich legacy, the President recalls his early contributions as a teacher in the old Sokoto Province.

This was followed by an illustrious legal career that began with his call to the bar in 1965 and culminated in his elevation to the Supreme Court bench in 1993.

His influence as a jurist extended beyond Nigeria, as he also served as a visiting justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia.

President Tinubu offers prayers for the repose of his soul and extends heartfelt condolences to the family, the government, and the people of Kebbi State.

 

