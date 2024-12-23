Emergency management department celebrates 2024 successes, outlines future plans

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has achieved remarkable success in 2024, rescuing over 3,500 lives from various emergencies and introducing innovative initiatives to strengthen disaster preparedness and response.

Speaking during the 2024 media parley with the FCT Minister’s Press Corp’s, the Acting Director-General of FEMD, Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed, outlined the department’s milestones, challenges, and projections for 2025.

Mohammed said the Agency Conducted over 165 emergency responses, including rescuing 75 individuals from floods and 105 from collapsed buildings.

Disaster Mitigation: the Director explained that the Agency successfully saved 1,230 persons from fire incidents without fatalities, although four lives were lost to building collapses and floods.

Relief Efforts: Provided relief materials to affected communities, including displaced persons and households impacted by disasters; and Collaboration, Partnered with stakeholders like the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), and traditional rulers to mitigate the impact of disasters.

Outlining their Challenges and Future Plans, Mohammed said despite facing challenges such as obsolete equipment, inadequate funding, and limited office space, FEMD remains committed to its mission.

Looking ahead, the department plans to leverage technology for disaster management, including satellite-based risk assessment and real-time data monitoring to improve response time, the Director said.

In the words of Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed:”Emergency management must be a bottom-to-top approach involving traditional rulers and local government authorities. This synergy has yielded positive results.”

“Our goal is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in disaster response. We will deepen collaboration with traditional institutions and area councils while expanding campaigns on traditional and social media.”

“Disaster management is a collective responsibility, and with your partnership, we will make the FCT safer for all.”

