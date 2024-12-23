25 C
December 23, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Eight dead, three injured in Ohafia road crash

by Peter Anayo086

The Abia Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight persons with two others injured in a road traffic crash that occurred along the Bende-Ohafia Road.

A statement by the Sector Commander, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma, on Monday in Umuahia said that the crash occurred on Sunday along the Mmuri River axis of the road in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

She said the crash involved a Trailer carrying chippings which hit and fell on a Sharon Volkswagen vehicle with 10 persons on board.

“At the time of the crash eight persons had died including a woman standing by the roadside and three were injured.

“The injured victims were taken to the hospital while the dead ones were deposited at the morgue,” she said.

Ezeoma said that preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was caused by dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

 

