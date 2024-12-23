21.3 C
December 23, 2024
2025: Enugu to spend N10bn on CCTV cameras, N5bn for security vehicles

by Peter Anayo061

The Enugu State Government says it proposes to spend N10 billion in 2025 to install closed circuit Television (CCTV) Security Cameras in strategic locations to enhance security.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, stated this in a document he issued on Saturday to reporters in Enugu after a breakdown of the 2025 budget estimates.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the government recently presented a budget of N971.08 billion, with N837.94 billion as capital expenditure and N133.14 billion as recurrent expenditure.

Mr Ozongwu explained that the high-tech CCTV security cameras and their searchlights would be placed at bus stops and junctions in highly densely populated areas and major highways in the state.

He also stated that the cameras would be linked to a centralised monitoring system to effectively monitor and coordinate the entire security system in the state.

According to him, the latest technology-backed security system is meant to make the state safe and secure, thus making Enugu State the number one destination for net-worth Nigerians and foreign investors to do business and live peacefully.

“The government will also spend N5 billion for the procurement of official and security vehicles in 2025 and this will complement the already huge investment in over 100 security vehicles in the state.

“There will be another N1 billion for upgrading and equipping Enugu State Security Outfit (training and retraining of security personnel, procurement of vehicles for security monitoring), among others,” he added.
In agriculture, the commissioner stated that the government is proposing N20 billion to purchase 1,000 tractors and other implements to promote mechanised farming.

“The state will be spending N52.5 billion for clearing and development of 100,000 hectares of land for three Special Crop Processing Zones.

“The state is to spend N1 billion on revamping its tractor leasing company and N2 billion for the construction of farm estates across the state, among others,” he added.

 

