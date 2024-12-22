Why Lagos records 1,749 fire incidents in a year- DG fire brigade

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Director General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye has said that 1,749 fire incidents were recorded in the State in the last year.

She said this on Sunday at a press briefing jointly addressed by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr.Gbenga Oyerinde, his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and the heads of the state safety commissions at the premises of the state fire brigade, in Alausa Ikeja.

Speaking on how to maintain safety in the state, Adeseye said 75 percent of the fire incidents recorded in the state were due to carelessness, just as she urged members of the public to always volunteer information to reduce incidents of fire outbreaks.

She frowned at the crowd gathering at the scene of fire incidents, which she says always prevents the fire officers from discharging their duty.

“When out to safe life allow firemen to work, crowd should be discouraged, give fire officers useful information.” She said.

Adeseye also warned members of the public to take cognisance of what can lead to fire outbreak, especially during this harmattan period.

“Take cognisance of what can lead to fire outbreak during harmattan and fireworks should also be discouraged, fire works can lead to fire outbreak, also there is the need to discourage cooking inside markets.”

She added that the state has 22 fire stations, and members of the public should be free to call the toll free line of the fire service for assistance whenever there is a fire outbreak.